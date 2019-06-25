WIDESPREAD WIND DAMAGE REPORTED IN WAKE OF POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS

A huge tree was felled by high winds Friday afternoon at the corner of East Main and North Cedar streets in Dresden.

A powerful thunderstorm barreled through Weakley County Friday afternoon that left widespread wind damage in its wake.

Straight line winds downed trees all around the county and left thousands of homes and businesses without electrical power for several hours.

Weakley County Municipal Electric System personnel worked throughout the night reconnecting broken power lines and snapped poles. Weakley County Highway Department crews likewise worked with little rest removing fallen trees from roadways.

A couple of homes were damaged by fallen trees and another landed on a vehicle while the driver was inside.

As of Monday morning, WCMES employees were still working to restore power to those affected by power outages, and Highway Department crews were still checking to make sure there are no blocked roadways.

