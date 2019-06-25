PALMERSVILLE MAN ARRESTED AFTER BRANDISHING A KNIFE DURING ALTERCATION

Austin Joe King

A Palmersville man has been charged with assault after allegedly threatening to kill people with a knife.

Austin Joe King, 19, 260 Webber Road, Palmersville is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault.

According to a court affidavit, on Friday, June 22, Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Neil Cantrell and Deputy Allen Walker responded to 260 Webber Road in Palmersville, after receiving a report there was someone there threatening to kill people.

(See complete story in the June 26th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)