MCKENZIE MAN ACCUSED OF THREATENING FATHER WITH BASEBALL BAT

Randy Eugene Crocker

A McKenzie man has been charged with threatening his father with a baseball bat during an altercation in Gleason. He also faces charges of theft and vandalism in an unrelated case.

Randy Eugene Crocker, 39, of 142 Tennessee, McKenzie, is charged with aggravated domestic assault and false imprisonment as a result of his actions during an altercation with his father. In a separate case, he faces charges of theft and vandalism.

(See complete story in the June 26th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)

(See complete story in the June 26th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)