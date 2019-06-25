Martin Board approves operating ambulance service

Following a public hearing on Tuesday, June 18, the Martin Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved the second and final reading of an ordinance officially designating the Martin Fire Department as the exclusive ambulance service provider for the City of Martin.

Plans call for acquiring three ambulances, with one being a back-up unit, and adding an additional 12 full-time trained medical personnel.

The official start date for the service is Saturday, August 10 beginning at 6:00 a.m.

The ordinance creates a franchise for the City of Martin to operate its own ambulance service, and requires a franchise agreement with other ambulance services in order for them to provide emergency medical services within the City of Martin. It states that each city franchised provider shall pay an annual franchise fee to the City of Martin in the amount of $1,000.

Because it is sometimes necessary for ambulance services to assist one another by providing emergency services when patient demand exceeds their capacity to respond, the City of Martin and other ambulance services can enter into franchise agreements with one another.

