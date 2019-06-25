MAN WANTED ON BURGLARY AND THEFT CHARGES CAPTURED

Brandon Henry

Martin man wanted in connection with the burglary of a Martin bar last month has been captured.

Brandon Henry, 39, of North Lindell in Martin, is charged with burglary, felony theft of property, escape and vandalism.

The charges stem from a burglary that took place at the Slide-n-Ride Saloon in Martin on Saturday, May 4. At that time, several items were discovered missing from the business, including: bottles of liquor, a safe containing cash, several electronic items; and an undetermined number of alcoholic beverages from the coolers. Several items were missing from the D.J. booth as well. Additionally, other items inside the business were damaged.

