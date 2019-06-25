FORMER USDA RURAL DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR JOINS TENNESSEE WILDLIFE FEDERATION BOARD
Bobby Goode
Longtime Dresden resident, Bobby Goode, has been appointed to serve on the board of directors of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, which is one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources.
This week, the board voted unanimously to select Mr. Goode to the prestigious position.
