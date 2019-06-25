FINANCE, WAYS, AND MEANS COMMITTEE TENTATIVELY APPROVES FY 2019-2020 BUDGET

Members of the Finance, Ways and Means Committee discuss budgetary amendments and resolutions during Monday morning’s meeting at the Finance Office Conference Room.

The Finance, Ways and Means Committee tentatively approved the budgets of several departments within the General Fund, as well as the Drug Control Fund, during Monday morning’s meeting at the Department of Finance conference room in Dresden.

Department heads were present to explain any questions the commissioners might have concerning their respective budgets.

Line items within some of the departments were adjusted during the meeting.

A resolution amending the debt policies of Weakley County Government was also considered by the committee.

(See complete story in the June 26th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)