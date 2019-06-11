SHARON ANNOUNCED NO TAX INCREASES IN NEW FISCAL YEAR

The City of Sharon had recently voted on installing new welcome signs at four entrances into Sharon which has now been completed and can be seen at many points of coming into Sharon.

The City of Sharon board of mayor and alderman met for their June meeting on Monday, June 10, and the Sharon Senior Center and included the usual board meeting and also a budget meeting to pass the second reading of the next fiscal year’s budget. In the budget meeting the board announced that there will be no tax increases for citizens.

