SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES STRATEGIC VISION 2025 PLAN

During the meeting, the School Board and members of the audience observed a special presentation from the Greenfield High School Research Team, which claimed the state title with their science project involving testing water for impurities at different locations around Weakley County. Greenfield High School science teacher Robert McCall introduces his students during the school board meeting. They are: Andrew Campbell, Joshua Floyd, Logan Rash, Logan Sawyers and Jacob Romans.

