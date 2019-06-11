MEMPHIS MAN INDICTED BY FEDERAL GRAND JURY ON ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE

Keylon Deandre Weaver

A Memphis man charged with the attempted murder of a Dresden citizen has been indicted by a federal grand jury and is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court for the Western Division of Tennessee on June 20.

Keylon Deandre Weaver, 27, of 1629 Winchester Rd. in Memphis, faces charges of attempted second degree murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary.

The charges stem from a March 15th home invasion and robbery at 119 Rucker Drive in Dresden.