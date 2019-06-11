MARTIN BOARD APPROVES FIRST READING OF 2019-2020 BUDGET

The Martin Board approved the first reading of an ordinance of the City of Martin, adopting the annual budget and establishing a property tax rate for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2020.

The ordinance levies a property tax rate at $1.4044 per $100 of assessed value on all real and personal property.

It further states that all unencumbered balances of appropriations remaining at the end of the fiscal year shall lapse and revert to the respective fund balances.

“There is no property tax increase,” Mayor Randy Brundige said. However, he noted there is a 2.0 percent increase in the water and sewer rate, and a 2.0 percent hike for garbage service.

“All of the new staffing for the ambulances is in the budget,” Brundige added.

The budget also provides city employees with a 2.0 percent cost of living increase.

