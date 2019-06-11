LOCAL CITIZENS PARTICIPATE IN MEMORIAL DAY PARADE IN WASHINGTON D.C.

A group of local citizens, including members of Rolling Thunder TN Chapter 6, and other supporters, rode their motorcycles in the Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C. on Sunday, May 26. Those making the trip are (l to r): David Hawks, Rex Riddle, David Winstead, Ed Eubanks, Jim Phelps, Steve Martin and Derek Reels. Although Riddle, Martin and Reels are not members of the organization, they went along to show their support for veterans’ causes.