GREENFIELD MAN CAPTURED FOLLOWING CAR CHASE

Taja Lamont Allen

A Greenfield man charged with multiple violations involving a police car chase was arrested over the weekend and ordered to appear in court later this month.

Taja Lamont Allen, 21, who resides on Avalon Street in Greenfield, is charged with driving while unlicensed, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, failure to provide immediate notice of an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, no proof of insurance, and failure to exercise due care.

Members of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department found Allen on Blooming Grove Road and placed him under arrest on Saturday, June 8.

The defendant is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Friday, June 28.

