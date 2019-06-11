Dresden Native Travels Through Greece

Dresden Enterprise news writer, Jasmine Williams,

stands in front of the Parthenon in Athens,

Greece ready to place the Iris Festival Rock.

The front of the Parthenon in Athens, Greece as seen by the study abroad group in May of this year.

Dresden Enterprise news writer, Jasmine Williams has been away from her hometown of Dresden and has been travelling through Europe in the country of Greece for the past three weeks. This was not a vacation for her and the many others on this trip but a study aboard opportunity that took her and students from all over Tennessee to different parts of the world.

Each year students sign up for study aboard through TnCIS or Tennessee Consortium for International Studies which is offered to students in community colleges across Tennessee. TnCIS lets students take a course they need for their degree in another country. While Williams was in Greece she took a biology course for her associates degree at Jackson State Community College.

