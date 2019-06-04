WEAKLEY COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BOARD EYES $50 MILLION CONVENTION CENTER

Members of the Weakley County Economic Development Board discussed plans for improving communications, workforce development and industrial recruitment during a recent meeting.

Members of the Weakley County Economic Development Board met at the Weakley County Municipal Electric Service building on Tuesday, May 28, to hear reports from its various committees concerning the status of the county’s economic wellbeing and discussed plans for improving the economic, educational and health conditions for local citizens.

An important topic of discussion during the meeting was the motel project, which involves the construction of a large convention center. If realized, it would provide a ballroom capable of seating 1,000 guests. However, it is still in the developmental stages. The project would cost approximately $30 million for the first phase, and when completed, it is estimated the price tag would amount to $50 million. The land has already been secured with a 99-year lease. The Northwest Tennessee Rural Convention Group is working with UTM and the City of Martin to see if the project can become a reality. It would be the largest facility of its kind in West Tennessee, with the possible exception of Memphis. Jackson is also looking at building a new convention center.

