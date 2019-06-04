WEAKLEY COUNTY COMMISSION APPROVES FIBER CABLE STUDY

Representatives of WK&T display a map of Weakley County showing the areas currently eligible for governmental grant funding to install high speed fiber cable throughout the rural areas.

During a meeting of the Weakley County Commission on May 30, members approved a fiber cable study to determine if it would be practical to bring high speed broadband internet services to the rural areas of the county.

The study will cost the county $40,000 for its part of the projected $80,000 or more in expenses to determine what percentage of the citizens would actually use the service if available.

The affirmative vote came following much discussion and a recommendation by the Fiber Research Committee that the Weakley County Commission enter into a formal partnership with West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative (WK&T) for the purpose of seeking grant funding to install high speed fiber cable throughout the rural areas.

