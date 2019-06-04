OBION COUNTY MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER OF UT-MARTIN STUDENT

Tony Markee Mosley

A Union City man has been arraigned in the murder of a UT Martin student.

Thirty-one-year-old Tony Markee Mosley of Union City was arraigned at the Obion County Law Complex on Tuesday, May 28, on a charge of first-degree murder, stemming from the death of 20-year-old DeCora Alexander, who was found fatally stabbed May 11 at the defendant’s home on Joe Fry Lane near Union City.

(See complete story in the June 5th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)