Loral Winn Presented with Key to the City

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn is shown presenting Dresden High School Track Team member, Loral Winn, with a key to the City in recognition of his wins in the 800, ,600, and 3,200 meter runs at the TSSAA State Track and Field Championship s recently at Murfreesboro. The three champions this year brings to a total of six State Championships she has won during her high school career. Loral received a scholarship to attend the University of Mississippi based upon her accomplishments in track and cross country.