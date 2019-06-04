ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BOARD DISCUSSES EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES IN WEAKLEY COUNTY

During the May 28th meeting of the Weakley County Economic Development Board, members discussed the educational opportunities available for local high school and college students and how the expansion of facilities at UT Martin will improve the educational outlook for those entering the workforce.

In the Professional Services, Health & Education Committee report, UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver said, “This fall will be the beginning of our new engineering concentration. We’ll be offering manufacturing engineering. A lot of new students are interested in that. A lot of industries are happy that is coming to UTM. It’s the only manufacturing engineering course within 250 mile radius of Martin. However, the University of Memphis has announced it will be offering it next fall. We’ll just make sure ours is better.”

Carver said, “UTM’s garage project is now in the design phase. We’re working with TLM out of Jackson on our new engineering building. We should break ground on that in January. We’re already doing infrastructure work on that site.

(See complete story in the June 5th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)