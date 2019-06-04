DRESDEN BOARD APPROVES 2019-20 BUDGET; DISCUSSES INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS

The Dresden Board of Mayor and Alderman, Monday night, approved the second and final reading of the city budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year, as well as a proposal to increase the property tax rate by 10 cents to fund the proposed general fund portion of the budget.

Following a public hearing, during which time there were no objections to the budget or tax increase, an ordinance adopting the annual operating and capital budget and a tax rate of $1.4837 per $100 of assessed value for fiscal year 2019-2020 was approved by a vote of 3-2.

(See complete story in the June 5th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)