Obituaries

Robert Paul Davis

Robert Paul Davis, age 76 of Gleason, died May 28 at Tennova Healthcare – Volunteer Martin. Funeral arrangements were held May 30 at Williams Funeral Home in Gleason and Bro. Billy Ross officiated. Burial followed in Hopwell Cemetery in Gleason.

Mr. Davis was born August 17, 1942 to Robie and Clara Davis, both deceased.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Davis; son, Jeff Davis of Gleason; two daughters, Kim (Morris) Callins of Martin and Tina (Mike) Baker of Como; two brothers, Hubert (Donna) Davis of Georgia and James Davis of Gleason; one sister, Linda (Gene) Dotson of Gleason; and four grandchildren.

Carlie May Hugueley

Carlie May Hugueley, age 11, died May 25 in Gleason. Funeral arrangements were held at Williams Funeral Home in Gleason on June 2. Burial was followed at New Valley Cemetery.

Miss. Hugueley was born on November 9, 2007 to Joshua and Kammy Hugueley.

Survivors include her brother Corbin Hugueley and two sisters Addison Hugueley and Aamira Hugueley.

Ned Ray Workman

Ned Ray Workman, age 78 of Dresden, died on May 17th at his home. A memorial service was held on Hune 1 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden and Steve Boone officiated. Burial followed at Obion County Memorial Garden in Union City.

Mr. Workman was born on May 22, 1940 to the late Theodore and Elmedia Perry Workman. He was a member of the Liberty Church of Christ in Dresden and a retired National Guardsman.

Survivors include his wife Sheila Workman; three sons, Steve Robey of Obion, Billy Johnson of Union City, Terry (Elaine) Robey of Martin; three daughters, Kim (Terry) Hunt of Martin, Ranee Roberts of Dresden, Heather (Danny) Waycaster of Dresden; one sister, Faye (Glenn) Crocks of Dresden; 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Workman was proceded in death by his two bothers, Bobby Workman Wallace Workman and his sister Sonnie Watson.

Arlett Morris Childress

Mrs. Arlette Morris Childress, age 79, of Martin, died Friday, May 31st at West Tennessee Health Care Volunteer Hospital.

Funeral services were held on June 4th at Murphy Funeral Home, with Bro. John Forgy and Bro. Ricky Phillips officiating, with burial following at East Side Cemetery, Martin.

Mrs. Childress is survived by her two daughters, Keely (Trent) Tyson, Jackson, and Kristi (Terry) Ashmore, Martin; her two sons, Joe Keith Childress and Kevin Morris Childress, both of Martin; and a brother, Tera “Tuffy” (Sheri) Morris, Martin; and a sister-in-law, Myrtie Wilson, Martin; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Childress was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Joe Childress, a sister, Anna Laura Bell, and her parents, William Clarence and Lattice Bizzle Morris.

Wanda June Butler

Mrs. Wanda June Butler, age 71, died Sunday, June 2nd, at Diversicare in Martin.

Graveside service will be Thursday, June 6, 2019, 10 a.m. in East Side Cemetery with Danny Cash officiating. Family and friends may gather in the cemetery at 9:45.

Mrs. Butler is survived by her husband, John Butler of Martin; two sons, Steve (Sherri) Butler of Martin and Mark (Deanna) Butler of Jacksonville, FL; three sisters, Glenda Taylor of Nashville, Faye Green of North Carolina and Patsy Carroll of Illinois; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orbie Blackley and Helen Palmer Blackley; two brothers, Bobby Blackley and Terry Blackley; one sister, Shirlene Parker.

Richard Andrew Maloan

Mr. Richard Andrew Maloan, Sr., age 98, died Sunday, June 2, at West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin.

Funeral service will be Thursday, June 6, 2019, 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Martin with Rev. Randy Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday at the church beginning at 9 a.m.

Mr. Maloan was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Ella Bishop Maloan; his son, Richard Andrew Maloan, Jr.; parents, Will Maloan and Myrtle Eskridge Maloan.

Mr. Maloan was retired. He worked as a farmer, banker and was elected to the office of Weakley County Tax Assessor. He was a 1938 graduate of Dresden High School and he was a member of First United Methodist Church in Martin. He was a veteran; U.S. Coast Guard.

He is survived by his sons, Chancellor Mike (Sharon) Maloan of Martin and Steve (Elizabeth) Maloan of Jackson; five grandchildren, Michelle (Dale) Starr, Jennifer Stroh, Jessica Maloan, Cori (Jason) Rose and Steven Drake (Lindsay) Maloan; 13 great-grandchildren.

