MARTIN FIREFIGHTERS RESPOND TO GAS PUMP RUPTURE AT 3-J’S

A fuel leak at a Martin convenience store was briefly a cause for alarm, but disaster was avoided and no injuries or damage resulted from the incident.

As a result, three firefighters and a ladder truck were dispatched to the local convenience store.

The firefighters discovered that fuel was leaking due to a ruptured gas pump hose.

The pump was shut off and the leak was stopped, then chemicals were used to absorb the spilled gasoline.

