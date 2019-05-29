MARTIN BEER BOARD SUSPENDS BEER LICENSE FOR UNDERAGE SALE

A Martin restaurant has temporarily lost its ability to sell alcoholic beverages and was ordered to pay a penalty, after it was discovered an underage customer had recently been allowed to purchase beer at the establishment.

During a meeting of the Martin Beer Board on Tuesday, May 21, members voted to suspend the beer license of Hunan Palace for selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21.

The seven-member board voted for Hunan Palace to pay a $1,500 civil penalty and suspended its beer license for 10 days, beginning Wednesday, May 22.

