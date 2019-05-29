DRUG ARRESTS LEAD TO CHILD ABUSE CHARGES

Daniel Thomas

Jennifer Barner

A Weakley County couple previously arrested on drug charges is now facing additional child abuse charges.

On Tuesday May 14, deputies from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Dresden Police Department executed a search warrant at the home of Daniel Thomas and Jennifer Barner, located at 301 West North Street in Dresden and recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone pills, valium pills, digital scales and a loaded 9 mm pistol.

According to Investigator Captain Randall McGowan of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, the Department Of Children’s Services took two children from the home and they were given hair follicle drug tests. One of the children, who is less than one year old, tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, benzoylecgonine and marijuana. This has resulted in charges of aggravated child abuse and neglect being brought against both Thomas and Barner.

The defendants are scheduled to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Wednesday, May 29.