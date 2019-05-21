Weakley County Top Guns Place at Tennessee 4-H Shooting Sports Jamboree

The Weakley County Top Guns brought home several awards from the Tennessee 4-H Shooting Sports Jamboree held at the Nashville Gun Club on May 4, 2019. The Senior Trap Team (Left to Right: Hayden Edge, Douglas Brown, William Rea, Hunter Hall, and Nate Montgomery)finished 4th in the State. All five senior team members and jr high member Brody Kemp qualified to compete in the 4-H State Invitational to be held in October at Maury County Gun Club. In order to qualify each shooter had to shoot 85 out of 100 targets or better. Douglas Brown shot his first 25 straight.