Weakley County Schools hosts Valedictorian / Salutatorian Luncheon

Weakley County Schools and Director Randy Frazier recently held their annual Valedictorian / Salutatorian luncheon on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Valedictorians and Salutatorians from all four high schools were honored. They are (l to r) seated: Dresden Salutatorian – Loral Winn; Gleason Salutatorian – Edward Castleman, Jr.; Greenfield Salutatorian – Joshua Floyd; Westview Salutatorian – Hanna Grace Garner; standing: Dresden Valedictorian – Anna Johnson; Gleason Valedictorian – Chloe Martin; Greenfield Valedictorian – Andrew Campbell; and Westview Valedictorian – Ethan Parham. This year, each Valedictorian and Salutatorian invited their most influential teacher.