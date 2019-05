Dresden H.S. graduates participate in commencement ceremonies Friday night.

Weakley County’s four high schools held commencement ceremonies Friday night, graduating a total of 286 seniors.

There were 79 seniors who walked down the aisles to receive their diplomas at Dresden; Gleason had 30 graduates; Greenfield handed out 48 diplomas; and Westview graduated 129.

(See complete story in the May 22nd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)