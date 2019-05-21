TWO ARRESTED IN DRESDEN DRUG RAID
Law enforcement officers from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and the Dresden Police Department arrested two people on drug charges Tuesday, May 14 after they executed a search warrant at 301 West North Street in Dresden.
The officers recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone pills, valium pills, digital scales and a loaded 9 mm pistol, after searching the apartment in which the man and woman were residing.
Those charged are 38-year-old Daniel James Thomas and 36-year-oldJennifer Rana Barner.
