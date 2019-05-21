NEW HILLVIEW ADMINISTRATOR DISCUSSES EXPANSION OF SERVICES
Mr. Larry Sherwood, administrator at Hillview Community Living Center in Dresden, says he loves his new job and the people he gets to work with everyday.
There are improvements planned for Hillview Community Living Center, located at 897 Evergreen Street in Dresden, to better serve the needs of local citizens.
According to the facility’s new administrator, Larry Sherwood, “One of our wings is going to be converted into a memory care unit for men only, which is unheard of since there is no place like that around here. It will be for men with dementia. It’s going to be a secure unit, so they won’t be wandering everywhere and be safe and secure.” He added there will be memory activities specifically designed for them.
Additionally, Sherwood states he recently signed up Dr. Sam Bradberry of Dresden as Hillview’s new medical director.
Sherwood says Hillview built a therapy department three years ago with brand new rehab equipment and eight private suites for those recovering from injuries. There are four therapists covering all areas of rehabilitation, including occupational therapy and speech therapy.
