Martin Police Investigators have made an arrest in the recent shooting which took the life of 23-year-old Luke Greene of 148 Meadowbrook Lane in Martin on May 11th.

Martin Police have arrested 20-year-old Raschad La’Shawn Windham of Three Point Road in Martin. Windham has been charged with First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

