GREENFIELD CITY BOARD APPROVES FIRST READING OF 2019-2020 BUDGET

Weakley County Economic Development Director Shelby Spurgeon

The Greenfield Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the first reading of the city’s 2019-2020 budget and tax rate, during Thursday night’s regular monthly meeting at Greenfield City Hall.

The good news for local taxpayers is that the budget contains no property tax increase, leaving it set at $1.7322 per $100 of assessed value.

In other business, the board approved the first reading of an ordinance adopting rates for large volume water usage for the City of Greenfield.

Weakley County Economic Development Director Shelby Spurgeon gave the board a brief update on the status of grants that have been applied for to benefit the City of Greenfield, including a TVA grant and USDA Rural Development grant to offset the cost of due diligence studies in reference to developing an 87-acre industrial tract.

Spurgeon said KPMG spoke favorably and will be touring the industrial site on June 19. “It doesn’t guarantee we’re going to get the grant funding. But it does guarantee we’ll be able to apply for site development grants through the State of Tennessee, which will be coming up in the fall.”

In announcements Alderman Pope gave high praise to city employees from all departments that worked to make this year’s Fiddlesticks Festival another huge success. He noted, due to the wet weather, the event was extended another day (Easter). Pope said this allowed local citizens to enjoy the festival that otherwise might not have had the opportunity to do so.