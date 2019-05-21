Obituaries

Luke Anthony Greene

Luke A. Greene, age 23 of Martin, died May 11. Funeral services were held May 17 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Mr. Greene was born April 28, 1996 to Stephen Raymond Greene and Lola Catherine Greene (Kandee). He is survived by his parents; his sister, Jessica Rae Greene; and loving niece Delilah Theresa Osborne; and several cousins, uncles, aunts and friends.

Eddie Rowland

Eddie Rowland, age 69, died May 13 at the his residence in Martin. Graveside services were held May 16 at East Side Cemetery and Bro. Eddie Hutchens officiated.

Mr. Rowland was born December 12, 1949. He is survived by his father, Edgar Rowland, Jr. of Martin; his siter, Donna Perry of Dresden; niece, Shannon (Richard) Null of Mayfield; nephew, Brent (Katie) Perry of Dresden; and great-niece, Morgan Vincent.

He was retired from maintenance at The University of Tennessee at Martin. He was a graduate of Martin High School.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Dunn Rowland.

Clarence Gallimore, Jr.

Clarence Gallimore, Jr, age 92, of Dresden, died May 15th at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Graveside services were conducted on May 20 in Sunset Cemetery and Bro. Rick Walker officiated.

Mr. Gallimore was born on April 22, 1927 in Dresden, to the late Clarence Irving and Onie Lee (Ellis) Gallimore. After enlisting in the US Army and serving in World War II, he became a machinist and eventually moved back to Dresden. Clarence was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and St. Jude Catholic Church.

Mr. Gallimore was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, three sisters, and wife.

Survivors include his daughters, Debbi Gallimore and Pam (Jim) Jensen, both of Palatine, IL; son, Ray (Trina) Gallimore, of Cary, IL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Ned Ray Workman

Ned Ray Workman, age 78 of Dresden, died May 17 at his home. A memorial service will be held at Bowlin Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12 noon with burial to follow in Obion County Memorial Gardens in Union City. The family will receive friends on the day of the service from 11 am until service time at 12 noon.

Mr. Workman was born May 22, 1940 in Palmersville. to the late Theodore and Elmedia Perry Workman, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Workman and Wallace Workman and one sister, Bonnie Watson.

He is survived by his wife; Sheila Workman; sons, Steve Robey of Obion, Billy Johnson of Union City, Terry (Elaine) Robey of Martin; his daughters, Kim (Terry) Hunt of Martin, Ranee Roberts of Dresden, Heather (Danny) Waycaster of Dresden; his sister, Faye (Glenn) Crocks of Dresden; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Anita Reid

Anita Carol Reid, age 56 of Gleason, died May 19. Funeral services will be held Wednesday May 22nd at 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial to follow in Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Reid was survived by daughter Lindsey Goad of Dresden; her mother, Doris Reid of McKenzie; sister, April Tolbert of McKenzie; and brother David Reid of Dresden. She also leaves behind four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Mavis Reid and son Caleb Leyhue.

Eddie H. Copley

Eddie H. Copley, age 70, died May 18. A Memorial service will be held Thursday May 23rd at 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Visitation will begin Thursday morning at 11 a.m. and go until time of service at 1 p.m.

Mr. Copley was survived by wife Elna Copley; his son Alan (Marbelle) Copley and wife Marbelle, daughter Mary Copley, Step-daughter Angela Short and husband Rick, and Step-son Donald Ray High and wife Melanie. He also leaves behind sisters Sonya Turner and Maida Copley, brothers Darol Copley and Danies Copley, and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Stella Copley and Grady Copley and brother Richard Copley.

Debbie Copeland

Daniel Layne Copeland, age 62 of Gleason, died May 16. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Copeland was born February 6, 1957 to Mildred Wilson Riggins and Francis Lou Riggins, both deceased. She is survived by her husband, Stanley Copeland; two sons, Chad Copeland and Joshua Copeland, both of Gleason; one brother, Leslie Wayne Riggins of Levelland, Texas; and one grandchild.