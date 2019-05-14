UT-Martin student killed in stabbing incident

Decora Chanice Alexander

A University of Tennessee Martin dancer was found stabbed to death over the weekend at her ex-boyfriend’s home in Union City.

The Obion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of 20-year-old Decora Chanice Alexander of South Fulton, which occurred Saturday evening in Obion County.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 3635 Joe Fry Lane. Upon arrival at the scene, family members of 29-year-old Tony Markee Mosley were seen attempting to force their way into his home.

Deputies were informed that Mosley had come to the door covered in blood but retreated into the home.

As deputies attempted a forced entry into the residence, Mosley opened the door and collapsed from stab wounds and lacerations to his body.

When officers entered the residence, they discovered the deceased body of Decora Alexander, who had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Mosley was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, before being transferred to another facility. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

There was an active order of protection between Alexander and her ex-boyfriend, Tony Mosley, who has a long criminal history dating back to an aggravated domestic assault charge from 2006.

