Public Works Committee approves $2.85 million construction project

A construction and renovation plan to improve the facilities at the Weakley County Highway Department, as well as the purchase of new equipment, and road improvements were some of the top items discussed during Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Public Works Committee.

The construction of new and expanded facilities for the Highway Department, costing $2.85 million, was unanimously approved.

The construction project plan will next be considered by the Finance, Ways & Means Committee, before being considered by the full Weakley County Commission.

Under new business, Commissioner James Westbrook mentioned that, in addition to the improvements already approved for the Highway Department, there is a serious need to upgrade the fuel distribution system.

