Portion of Westview H.S. Evacuated Due To Gas Odor

School officials cleared the south wing of Westview High School Monday morning after a gas-like odor was detected, according to Safe Schools Coordinator Lorna Benson.

Assistant Principal John Lifsey reported that students were relocated to the cafeteria while WCS maintenance, Martin Utilities and the Martin Fire Department worked to determine the source and nature of the odor.

“We moved students away from the area as soon as we became aware of the odor,” said Lifsey.

That section of the building was kept clear until school officials were informed of the cause of the smell and were assured there was no longer any danger present.