Martin Police Investigating Shooting Death

The Martin Police Department is investigating the early morning shooting death of a local man over the weekend.

According to Martin Chief of Police Don Teal, at approximately 2:18 a.m., Saturday, May 11th, Martin Police Department officers responded to 148 Meadowbrook Drive after a 911 emergency call was received involving a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 23-year-old Luke A. Greene of Martin deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

