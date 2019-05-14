Martin Board approves $1.3 million for public works projects

One of the top items on the agenda during Monday night’s Martin City Board meeting was a resolution borrowing $1,350,000 to fund capital improvement projects to improve the City’s infrastructure.

The purpose of these funds is to finance certain public works projects, consisting of: financing a portion of the costs of the new police/fire station; street and road improvements; lighting projects and drainage projects; a portion of the costs of a new library; the acquisition of all other property real and personal appurtenant thereto and connected with such work; and to pay all legal, fiscal, administrative, planning, and engineering costs associated with these improvements.

