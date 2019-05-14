Fiber Research Committee discusses bringing high-speed internet to rural Weakley County

As Tuesday mornings, Fiber Research Committee meeting opened, members appointed officers, with David Bell being named chairperson, County Mayor Jake Bynum vice chairperson, and Erica Moore as recording secretary.

The committee discussed ways of procuring grant funding to help offset the cost of bringing high speed internet service to rural Weakley County.

The committee members also suggested partnering with WK&T, which agreed to draft grant applications in an effort to obtain government funding for the project.

(See complete story in the May 15th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)