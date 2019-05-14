Dresden Police arrest two on burglary and theft charges

Two men are facing charges in connection with a burglary incident Sunday in Dresden.

Those arrested are 34-year-old Eric Daniel Bailey of 790 Reed Road, Martin; and 46-year-old Anthony Wayne Floyd of 105 Rison Street, Paris. Both suspects were charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property, after witnesses identified them as the individuals seen leaving the residence with stolen merchandise. Bailey was also charged with Felony Evading Arrest, Driving on a Revoked Driver’s License, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (meth related).

(See complete story in the May 15th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)