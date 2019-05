In the last regular game of the season for the Westview Chargers, the team played against Graves County on Monday, April 29, where the Chargers added one more win to their season. In the ninth inning Westview got the point they needed to win against Graves County 6-5.

Gleason struggled in their game against Bradford on Wednesday, May 1, losing 12-2 after only five innings.

(See complete story in the May 8th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)