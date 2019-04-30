Sharon man is facing drug and firearms charges

William Wayne Evans

A Sharon man is scheduled to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Wednesday, May 1, after being arrested on assorted drug and weapon charges.

Thirty-two-year-old William Wayne Evans of Sharon is charged with two counts of Possession of Schedule II Drugs, Possession of Schedule VI Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm While under the Influence, and Driving on a Suspended License.

