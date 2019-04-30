Sharon couple escapes burning residence with their lives

Sharon Fire Department, assisted by firefighters from Greenfield, Martin, and Sidonia extinguish a burning home in Sharon. Although the structure was a total loss, the residents managed to escape the flames.

A Sharon couple are thankful to be alive, after barely escaping a fire that flared up inside their residence while they slept.

According to Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings, on Wednesday, April 24, at 12:31 a.m., the Sharon Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 216 West Main Street in Sharon.

The 911 caller stated he was awakened by heavy smoke and flames coming into the room that he and his wife were sleeping in. The caller then stated someone else was inside at the back of the house where the fire was and he heard someone screaming.

Chief Eddings stated he is thankful no one was trapped inside, and the couple is fortunate to have gotten out alive.

