Preliminary hearing set in child rape case

Clarence Grantham

A preliminary hearing for a Gleason man accused of child rape has been set for later this month to determine if his case will be bound over to the Weakley County Grand Jury.

Fifty-nine year old Clarence Allen Grantham of 206 Holland Street, Gleason, will appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court on May 22 for his preliminary hearing, after being charged with rape of a child.

