Nearly every Tennessee County has the same or lower jobless rate compared to previous year

Eighty of Tennessee’s 95 counties recorded an unemployment rate in March 2019 that is lower compared to the same time last year according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Also, in the year-to-year comparison, the rates in nine counties held steady, while six counties saw increases.

Comparing March 2019 statistics to the previous month, 69 counties experienced a slight uptick in unemployment, while rates decreased in 17 counties and remained the same in nine Tennessee counties.

“Even though many counties did see a small increase in their unemployment rates, Tennessee continues a pattern of low unemployment,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord. “Unemployment in many areas of the state mirrors or is even lower than it was the same month last year.”

Unemployment in Weakley County during the month of March was 3.6 percent, which represents a 0.2 percent increase from the previous month’s rate of 3.4 percent. It was 0.2 percent lower than the national rate, but 0.4 percent above the state average. Out of a total countywide labor force of 16,580 workers, 15,980 were employed and 600 were unemployed.

