Iris Festival Music Fest, BBQ Cook Off, and Carnival this Friday

Derek FieldsDerek Fields

Zach Ray

In celebration of the 40th Annual Tennessee Iris Festival, an exciting lineup of events are scheduled to take place around the court square in downtown Dresden Friday night, beginning at 6 p.m.Festival-goers can enjoy listening to talented musicians, while munching down on free hamburgers and hotdogs.

There will also be a BBQ Cook Off. Automotive enthusiasts will be stopping by to display their antique and classic cars.

Additionally, area youngsters can have fun on the carnival rides, and participate in a teen street dance.

The Iris Festival Music Fest will feature two Nashville Country Music performers – Derek Fields and Zach Ray, who will be showcasing their musical abilities by playing, primarily, Southern Rock and County Rock songs. These Nashville musicians will entertain the audience for one hour each, beginning at 7 p.m.

