Iris Festival Kickoff

“The Flashback Band” entertains the crowd at Saturday’s Opening Ceremonies.

Dresden celebrated the 40th Annual Tennessee Iris Festival by kicking off the week with a day full of events on Saturday, April 27. The Festival is themed, “The Stories of Our Streets” to celebrate all the people who have streets named after them or their family.

Events included: a city-wide yard sale, pet show, The Power Wheels in the Park, Iris Festival Opening Ceremonies, live entertainment provided by “The Flashback Band”, free food and drinks, and local craft booths.

Parks & Recreation Director Joey Winstead said, “It was a great family event, with people of all ages in attendance.

People participating included: local businesses, board members, city employees and other volunteers.”

(See complete story in the May 1st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)