Weakley County Election Commissioners who were recently reappointed to another two-year term are (l to r): Wendell Verdell, Britan Coleman, John Freeman, Amy Lewellen, and April Lieberman.

All five members of the Weakley County Election Commission were reappointed, during a meeting of the Tennessee State Election Commission in Nashville on Monday, April 1, 2019.

