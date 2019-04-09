School Board hears presentation concerning fun and educational hands-on learning programs

Martin Middle School teachers April Fishel (left) and Tina Brown gave a PowerPoint presentation during Thursday night’s School Board meeting that showed students working on various projects they built in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Club.

Educators are utilizing a hands-on approach to engage students and encourage them to master complicated scientific principals while having fun. Teachers explained how the program works during Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County School Board at Martin Elementary School.

Martin Elementary Principal Terri Stephenson talked about some of the latest innovations in hands-on classroom learning, designed to be both fun and educational for the students.

(See complete story in the April 10th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)