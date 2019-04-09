Obion County man arrested on multiple drug charges

John Cameron Williams

 

An Obion County man is facing multiple drug charges in Weakley County after a traffic stop in Dresden led to the discovery of cocaine, ecstasy, and methamphetamine.

John Cameron Williams, 22, of Troy, has been charged with Possession of Schedule I with Intent, Possession of Schedule II with intent (methamphetamine), and possession of Schedule II with intent (crack cocaine).

