Martin Board approves lighting, sewer and repaving projects

An important topic of discussion during Monday night’s Martin City Board meeting involved installing lighting in the Glenwood Subdivision. The project involves the installation of 19 decorative metal poles with LED street lighting within Glenwood Subdivision in accordance with a Weakley County Municipal Electric System (WCMES) engineering design plan and City of Martin design standards, which is similar to existing poles on Kelly West Street.

Also on the agenda was the Hawks Road sewer project, a spot restoration paving contract, and a resolution authorizing the issuance of interest bearing general obligation capital outlay notes in an amount not to exceed $810,000 for the purpose of financing certain public works projects and equipment purchases.

